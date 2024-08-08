HSC exams postponed

The education ministry has once again postponed the HSC and equivalent examinations that were scheduled to start on August 11, citing "unavoidable reasons".

In a press release issued yesterday, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee announced that the exams, which were to resume on August 11, have been postponed. The revised schedule for the exams will be announced later, according to the release.

Earlier, on August 1, the chairman of the committee, Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, stated that the exams would take place from August 11 according to a new schedule.

According to multiple officials from the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, confidential exam materials, including question papers, were stored in various police stations and other facilities for safekeeping.

Several of these locations were attacked on Monday following the resignation and departure of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. During the attacks, question papers in many areas were burned or destroyed, sources said.

The Higher Secondary Certificate and its equivalent exams began on June 30.