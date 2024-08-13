HSC exams may resume on Sept 11

The education ministry has proposed resuming the postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations from September 11.

The ministy officials submitted the proposal to Prof Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government, today.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, confirmed this information to The Daily Star.

There was uncertainty about holding the exams due to the recent attacks on multiple locations across the country where question papers were stored.

Earlier, the HSC and equivalent exams, which were initially postponed due to violence surrounding quota reform protests, had been rescheduled to resume on August 11.