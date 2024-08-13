Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:44 PM

Bangladesh

HSC exams may resume on Sept 11

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:44 PM
HSC exams postponed
Representational photo

The education ministry has proposed resuming the postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations from September 11.

The ministy officials submitted the proposal to Prof Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government, today.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, confirmed this information to The Daily Star.

There was uncertainty about holding the exams due to the recent attacks on multiple locations across the country where question papers were stored.

Earlier, the HSC and equivalent exams, which were initially postponed due to violence surrounding quota reform protests, had been rescheduled to resume on August 11.

push notification