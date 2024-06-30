HSC, equivalent exams begin countrywide, except in Sylhet division

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams started across the country, except Sylhet division, today.

Due to the flood situation, examinations in the division were postponed until July 8.

Photo: Prabir Das

This year, a total of 1,450,790 students from 9,463 educational institutions are expected to sit for the exams at 2,275 centres.

Of the total examinees, 1,128,281 students are from the nine general education boards, 88,076 from the madrasa board, and 2,34,433 from the technical education board.

This year too, examinations are being held with a curtailed syllabus, which was started due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

SSC and HSC exams for 2021, 2022, and 2023 were all held on curtailed syllabuses due to study loss during pandemic.

Earlier, on June 20, the government deferred the HSC and equivalent exams scheduled under the Sylhet division due to the flood. However, the exams scheduled for July 9 and afterwards will be held as per the schedule.

All examinees have been asked to enter the exam centres 30 minutes before the examinations start.

Photo: Prabir Das

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam centres, except for the in-charges, who are allowed to carry a mobile phone.

Besides, no one except examinees, centre invigilators, teams of the ministry, teams of boards, local administration and upazila administration teams, and security personnel will be allowed in the exam centres.

According to the routine, HSC written exams will continue till August 11, and practical exams will be held from August 12 to August 21.

Additionally, the exams under the technical board will continue till July 18 and their practical exams will begin on July 19 and continue till August 4