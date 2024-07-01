HSC, equivalent exams begin amid inclement weather

The Higher Secondary Certificate and its equivalent exams began nationwide yesterday, except in Sylhet division, where exams were postponed until July 8 due to severe flooding.

The government made this decision on June 20, in response to the ongoing flood impacting the region. Exams scheduled from July 9 onwards in Sylhet will continue as planned.

On the opening day, nearly 10,000 students from nine general education boards remained absent, according to the Secondary and Higher Secondary division of the education ministry.

Exams are being conducted with a reduced syllabus, a measure that was implemented during Covid-19 pandemic and continued for 2021-2023 academic years.

The capital saw heavy monsoon rains early in the morning yesterday. The downpour resulted in reduced public transport availability, creating significant obstacles for students and their guardians.

Besides, waterlogging and severe traffic congestion further complicated the situation.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Dhaka Education Board and president of Inter-Board Coordination Committee, said students would be allotted extra time if exams started late due to traffic or waterlogging.

"If an exam centre starts at 10:30am instead of 10:00am, the exam will end at 1:30pm instead of 1:00pm," he added.

HSC written exams are scheduled to continue till August 11, followed by practical exams from August 12 to 21.

This year, a total of 14,50,790 students from 9,463 educational institutions are registered for the exams, which are being held across 2,275 centres.

Among the examinees, 11,28,281 are from the nine general education boards, 88,076 from the madrasa board, and 2,34,433 from the technical education board.