HRW report highlights challenges of the year since Hasina fled

The interim government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus is falling short in implementing its "challenging" human rights agenda a year since tens of thousands of people took to the street to successfully depose their authoritarian government, Human Rights Watch said.

Some of the fear and repression that marked former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party's 15-year rule, and abuses such as widespread enforced disappearances, appear to have ended, the rights organisations said in a report published yesterday.

However, the interim government has used arbitrary detention to target perceived political opponents and has yet to deliver systemic reforms to protect human rights, the report claims.

"The hope of the thousands who braved lethal violence a year ago when they opposed Sheikh Hasina's abusive rule to build a rights-respecting democracy remains unfulfilled," said Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

"The interim government appears stuck, juggling an unreformed security sector, sometimes violent religious hardliners, and political groups that seem more focused on extracting vengeance on Hasina's supporters than protecting Bangladeshis' rights."

Eleven reform commissions established in 2024, as well as the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and both Bangladeshi and international human rights activists, have submitted detailed recommendations to the interim government that are still pending, the HRW said in its report.

Meanwhile, the government is facing enormous challenges including an alarming surge in mob violence, political violence, and harassment of journalists by political parties and other non-state groups, such as religious hardliners hostile to women's rights and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, the report said.

There are continuing violations against minority communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, it alleges.

Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following five weeks of protests in which security forces killed 1,400 people, according to the UN.

The interim government led by Yunus, a Nobel laureate, was established on August 8. But continuing torture and deaths in custody highlight the urgent need for security sector reform.

On July 16, violence involving security forces and supporters of Hasina's now banned Awami League killed five people in the town of Gopalganj after the National Citizen Party, formed by students who had participated in last year's popular movement, held a rally there.

In what appears to mirror the partisan actions of the past, police later arbitrarily detained hundreds of alleged Awami League supporters, and filed ten murder cases against over 8,400 mostly unnamed people. The government denied carrying out "mass arrests."

Between August 6 and September 25, 2024, police lodged cases against 92,486 people, most of them related to murder. Nearly 400 former ministers, members of parliament, and other Awami League officials have been named in over 1,170 cases, which also include hundreds of unnamed individuals.

Materials provided to Human Rights Watch show that Mohammad Atiqul Islam, the former mayor of North Dhaka, has been detained since October 2024 in connection with at least 68 cases of murder or attempted murder during the 2024 protests. But 36 of these incidents occurred while he was outside the country. As in most other cases, the authorities have not filed charges. Detainees in other high profile political cases have also cited baseless grounds for arrest, and accused the authorities of denying them medical care and bail, the rights organisations said.

While it is vitally important to hold people accused of serious crimes accountable, many detentions of people allegedly connected to the Awami League appear to be arbitrary and politically motivated, Human Rights Watch said.

Meanwhile, the government is prosecuting very few members of the security forces responsible for egregious violations under the Hasina government, it said.

In July, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Police told the BBC that only 60 police officers had been arrested for their role in the deadly violence in July and August last year, an operation that involved dozens of police and military units, including the notoriously abusive Rapid Action Battalion.

To help protect human rights beyond its tenure, the interim government should end arbitrary detentions, including by ensuring that pretrial detention is an exception, not the rule. It should end impunity by supporting the prosecution of security force members accused of serious crimes; ensure the independence of the judiciary from the executive; begin security sector reform, including by disbanding the Rapid Action Battalion; and prioritise women's rights and women's full representation, the rights organisations mentioned.

It further said foreign governments and the UN should support the interim government. This should include targeted sanctions on alleged abusers.

Other governments should prosecute individuals allegedly implicated in serious abuses who have left Bangladesh, including under the principle of universal jurisdiction. And they should make clear that Bangladeshi participation in UN peace keeping operations is contingent on ensuring accountability for grave violations of international human rights law, it said.

"No one is in any doubt that Yunus's interim government faces enormous challenges, but more needs to be done now to ensure a real and lasting change in Bangladesh's human rights situation," Ganguly said.

"Political parties, whose members have been victims of rights violations in the past, should support reforms to ensure that such crimes can never recur and support rights protections for all."