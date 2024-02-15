'How would you feel if someone locks you out of your home?'

Asks Prof Yunus, claiming outsiders 'unlawfully occupied' several offices at Grameen Telecom Bhaban

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus said today that they are passing a dangerous time as some outsiders "unlawfully occupied" several offices at Grameen Telecom Bhaban in the capital.

"On February 12, some outsiders illegally occupied the offices and we became the outsiders. I don't understand how they are trying to implement their rules," Yunus, the chairman of Grameen Kalyan, said at a press conference at the building this afternoon.

The press conference started half an hour later than the scheduled time of 12:00pm as a group of men and women blocked the entrance to the building until 11:00am.

Grameen Kalyan officials said that on the evening of February 12, some individuals who claimed to be affiliated with Grameen Bank barged into the Grameen Telecom building and informed Grameen Kalyan officials that the bank had nominated two directors and a chairman.

AKM Moinuddin Chowdhury, managing director of Grameen Kalyan, said today that eight out of 18 offices located in the building were under "unlawful occupation".

Yunus said the situation is still the same.

"We reported to police that these are happening. At first, police did not take the report into account. Later, they just visited…" said Yunus, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

"They've kept the offices locked," Yunus said. "You tell me how you would feel if someone else locks out of your house.

"I don't know the reason of the protest taking place today. Suddenly, some outsiders came and said 'leave the office'.

"I want to ask, where will we go, the police is not hearing us," Yunus said.

"I have seen many kinds of tragedies but had never seen such a tragedy that some outsiders will intrude ... and say give us all papers," he added.