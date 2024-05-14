How to wean Bangladesh off LNG addiction

Use of efficient captive power generators could save $460m a year, says energy research thinktank IEEFA

Bangladesh can reduce its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by 21 percent and save $460 million a year by replacing ageing, inefficient industrial captive power generators with more efficient models and harnessing the waste heat produced by generators for other applications, says a study.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has prepared the report based on available evidence and a survey of 51 industries with a combined generation capacity of about 250 megawatts (MW).

Analysing data from 73 gas-fired captive power generators in these industries, the study finds that the average efficiency of these generators is 35.38 percent.

It says if the generators are replaced with efficient models, the efficiency rate can be increased up to 45.2 percent.

Additionally, the use of a waste heat recovery boiler and jacket cooling water in a chiller or heater can save up to 50.18 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas every year, the study also says.

The study found that 44.22 percent of industries do not use waste heat released by generators, and 79.6 percent do not use jacket cooling water in productive applications.

Waste heat recovery is the process of reusing heat energy that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. The jacket cooling water system is used to cool the cylinder liners, cylinder covers, and exhaust valves of the main engine, which increases engine efficiency.

Replacing old generators would take 1.5 to 5 years to recoup the investment, while waste heat recovery takes only one year, the study said.

A captive power plant is a facility that provides a localised source of power to energy users, like industries, large offices, or data centres.

Currently, the capacity of captive power generators is 4,723MW, of which 2,943MW is gas-fired. The captive power plants consumed 164.27 BCF or 17.6 percent of total gas usage in the country in 2022-23.

In Bangladesh, industrial units usually produce electricity by themselves through captive power plants amid the lack of reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply from the national grid, said Prof Mohammad Tamim, dean of the chemical and materials engineering faculty at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

He said that in many process industries, machinery can suffer damage if the power supply experiences fluctuations or interruptions during operation.

"The government or regulatory body should make compulsory use of technologies like combined heat and power (CHP) which can reuse the produced heat and increase efficiency," he said.

Bangladesh began importing LNG from the international market in 2018. In just five years, the country saw a seven-fold increase in imports, reaching 238.72 BCF of gas by 2023.

Over the past six years, rapidly rising imports in a volatile global market exposed Bangladesh's energy sector's weak financial health earlier than anticipated, the study said.

The high dependence on gas is raising import bills and subsequently increasing tariffs for consumers. Bangladesh must urgently re-evaluate its energy strategy and take steps to improve energy efficiency to contain the growing demand for gas, it added.

Shafiqul Alam, the lead analyst at IEEFA Bangladesh and author of the recent study, said an insatiable appetite for gas could lock Bangladesh into a vicious cycle of spiralling prices and supply issues, and eventually, it may threaten its economic transformation.

"The plan to import sufficient energy for development was not designed to cope with the high level of volatility in the international fuel market, depreciation of the local currency, and weak fiscal conditions," he said.

As the era of cheap energy comes to an end, improving energy efficiency will be more financially rewarding as the government is likely to make energy pricing more competitive soon, he added.

According to the study, any complacency in undertaking energy-saving measures will likely erode the competitiveness of industries in the international market.

Insufficient investment in local gas exploration has left Bangladesh with a hefty shortfall between demand and supply, the study said, adding that the country is at a fundamental disadvantage as it does not produce enough energy apart from gas.

"Full energy independence may be a utopian dream, but the country must find ways to rein in its import dependence," it wrote.

The study noted that local gas production was reduced to 2,201 Million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) from 2,663 mmcf/d in 2016.