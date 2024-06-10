How many Saidul will die before Ctg drains are fixed?

Life throws its fair share of curveballs. Apart from death and taxes, there is not much one can consider as inevitable in this world.

But for residents of Chattogram, there's another grim reality -- the ever-present threat of disappearing into the city's open drains.

One such open drain of Chattogram claimed its latest victim on Saturday, a 7-year-old boy named Saidul Islam.

He vanished while playing near an uncovered drain right outside his own home in the Goshaildanga area of Agrabad. After a desperate search, his body was recovered yesterday from the Nasir Khal canal. Locals claimed he fell into the drain.

Saidul's death is just the latest in a string of such tragedies. In the past four years alone, at least 11 people have met their demise in a similar way -- children, university students, even the elderly -- all swallowed by the city's neglected infrastructure.

The Daily Star, on April 3this year, published a report titled "Deaths in unprotected Ctg drains: Who is next?"

It seems yesterday, we received the answer. It was Saidul.

Nasima Akter, Saidul's speech-impaired mother, sat wailing in front of her house, surrounded by neighbours who tried in vain to console her.

Tears streamed down her face as she couldn't express her grief in words.

"Nasima's entire world revolved around her son," said Soheli Begum, a neighbour.

Saidul's sister, Akhi Akter Mim, said she and her brother live with their mother and grandmother.

On Saturday, around 6:00pm, Saidul left the house. He didn't return. She said she heard from the neighbours that Saidul had fallen into a drain.

This correspondent did not see any slab covering the drain where Saidul fell when visiting the spot yesterday.

Even the canal where Saidul was found was left unguarded.

"Several children have fallen into the canal over the last two years," claimed Mohammed Ali, a local.

Similarly, there are no slabs or retaining walls in numerous drains and canals throughout the port city.

A Chattogram City Corporation survey in 2021 identified 5,527 spots in drains, canals and footpaths as risky.

The situation worsened when the Chattogram Development Authority began renovating the city's drains and canals in 2017.

In that year, Shilbrata Barua, a retired government officer, fell into an open drain while heading to a wedding in Bakalia. His body was found near a canal the next day.

Saleh Ahmed, a vegetable vendor, fell into a canal in the Muradpur area in 2021 and is still missing after nearly three years.

His family, now without its main provider, struggles to make ends meet and remains in grief and despair.

Sadek Ullah Mahin, Saleh Ahmed's only son, described the accident as a tragedy that shattered their dreams and forced him to abandon his studies.

Both CDA and CCC, the main authorities responsible for alleviating public suffering, said they lack funds required to install protective slabs or retaining walls.

However, The Daily Star published a report on May 22 titled "Deadline extends, cost rises, but suffering continues", highlighting how despite four ongoing projects worth Tk 14,389 crores, waterlogging and the nightmare of open drains still persist.

Lt Col Ferdous Ahmed, the project director of the CDA mega project, said the installation of slabs on drains and building retaining walls by the canals was not part of the project. "However, we are constructing retaining walls along many canals on humanitarian grounds," he added.