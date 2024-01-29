‘How many died in 15 years due to negligence?’

Asks HC on United Group hospitals

The High Court yesterday wanted to know how many patients died at the hospitals of United Group "due to medical negligence" in the last 15 years.

The court ordered the director general of Directorate General of Health Services to submit a report to this effect in three months.

The HC also asked Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy to submit the probe report on the death of five-year-old Ayaan.

Earlier in the day, the DGHS placed the probe report through the DAG before the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah, in compliance with HC's January 15 directive.

The court did not disclose the contents of the report.

On January 15, the HC bench ordered the DG of DGHS to take steps to inquire into Ayaan's death at United Medical College Hospital and submit a report to the court in this regard.

The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the hospital and government to explain why they should not be directed to give Tk 5 crore to the family of Ayaan, who died following a circumcision at the hospital allegedly due to "negligence and wrong treatment".