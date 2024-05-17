How does Fakhrul know about US stance?: Quader

Regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that the US remains in its previous stance over Bangladesh, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday questioned how Fakhrul knows that.

Fakhrul's remarks are worthless after the remarks of Donald Lu, he said.

He said this while speaking at a food distribution event in the capital, marking party President Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day.

Quader said Hasina has changed the fate of Bangladesh, while the previous governments only changed their own fortune.

AL's relief and social welfare sub-committee organised the programme.