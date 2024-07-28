How could law enforcers open fire at students?

Ask speakers at women’s rally

Women at a protest rally yesterday wanted to know under which law the law-enforcement agencies fired bullets at students and the masses during the quota reform protests.

They also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Under the banner of "Chhatra Janatar Pashey Nari Samaj," women from all walks of life organised the rally at the capital's Purana Paltan around noon, condemning the arbitrary killings, assaults, cases, and arrests by the police against students.

"I don't know why the forces opened fire on the students and masses. Was there a national emergency that necessitated the use of live ammunition by law enforcement agencies?" asked Sadia Arman, a senior lawyer at the Supreme Court.

"If there had been an emergency, it might have been justifiable. However, since the situation during the quota reform protests did not warrant such extreme measures, how could they [law enforcement agencies] open fire? I want to know the answers," she added.

Jahangirnagar University teacher Snigda Rizwana criticised the PM for visiting the metro rail first rather than visiting the family members of the deceased and injured victims.

"To her [Sheikh Hasina], the metro rail is more important than lives," she said.

"You [PM] said that you poured water from a helicopter to extinguish the fire. Then who killed the child playing on the rooftop? Who killed the child staring outside from her window? Did your conscience not tell you to visit the ill-fated family members first? Are they also Razakars or militants to you?" she asked.

The teacher said the Awami League does not care about the lives of people, as the party did not come to power with the people's mandate.

"That is why you [PM] used all your forces to suppress the students' protests," she said.

Speaking at the rally, Jakir Shishir, grandmother of Mir Mugdho, who was killed during the student protest, said her grandson distributed water among the protesters during the movement.

"He was seen shouting 'water, water'. He asked the protesters if they needed water to drink. He served water to the protesters to quench their thirst, but he was killed within minutes," she said.

"You [PM] have killed numerous children like Mugdho... History says no one can remain in power by force," she added.

Amena Aktar, joint convener of Biplobi Nari Forum, asked the prime minister to step down from office for killing numerous people by using force.

Among others, women from different left-leaning political parties and cultural and social organisations spoke at the rally.

After the rally ended, they brought out a procession that concluded in front of the foreign ministry's office.