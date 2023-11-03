Housing Projects In Capital: Produce reports on approval process

Supreme Court asks government

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday asked the government authorities to produce detailed reports on how various housing projects in Uttarkhan and Dakkhinkhan areas of the capital received government approval.

In a verbal order, the five-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan also wanted to know the timeline of the approval that allowed various housing companies to go ahead with their projects.

Other members of the bench were Justice Borhan Uddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Abu Zafar Siddique.

The order came during a hearing of two separate Civil Appeals filed by the government and Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (Bela) as well as several other rights organisations in relation to the legality of the Ashiyan City project in the same area.

The SC will hold the next hearing on Tuesday, Additional Attorney General Sk Md Golam Morshed said.

Bela Executive Director Syed Rizwana Hasan said they will present their arguments that day.

During yesterday's hearing, lawyers for the Ashiyan City said that their client has all the required approval from all relevant authorities.

They also said that various government and non-government housing projects, including those by Swadesh, Neptune, Basundhara, Jalshiri, Pink City, Lake City Concord, Police Administration Housing Project, BCS Cadre Association Housing and Judicial Officers' Housing are located in the area.

But the writ petitioners singled out the Ashiyan City project, the lawyers said.

The SC said if the Ashiyan City's submission is correct, it will send a wrong signal to society, Barrister Raghib Rauf Chowdhury, a lawyer for Ashiyan City, told The Daily Star.

The top court then asked Additional Attorney General Sk Md Golam Morshed to inform the SC the process that was followed to approve all the housing projects in the area.

The original writ petition was filed with the High Court in 2012 by Bela and several other rights organisations challenging the legality of the project. The petitioners said, among other things, that Ashiyan City did not have the required permission from the deputy commissioner's office.

In January 2014, the High Court in a majority decision ruled that Rajuk's permission for the project was without lawful authority because the housing company did not have the approval from the DC.

Subsequently, Ashiyan City received the approval from the DC's office and sought a review of the High Court judgment. The review petition was granted in August 2016.

The government, Bela and others separately challenged that order, saying that the review is not

maintainable.

The Appellate Division held its second hearing of those petitions yesterday.