Houses of 2 ministers, 9 MPs come under attack

AL offices, several business establishments vandalised

Agitators set fire to 25-35 motorcycles in front of the residence of Water Resource State Minister Zaheed Farooque on Nobogram road in Barishal city. Photo: Titu Das

Residences and businesses of lawmakers and Awami League leaders, AL party offices, as well as government offices came under attack by agitators in at least 19 districts yesterday.

In Khulna, the homes of parliamentarians Sheikh Helal and Sheikh Salauddin Jewel, also family members of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, were vandalised and set on fire.

Helal is an MP from Bagerhat-2 and Jewel is an MP from Khulna-2.

The house, in the city's Sher-e-Bangla road known as "Sheikh Bari", was ransacked once at noon, and then again at 3:30pm.

In addition, the district's AL office and the district magistrate's office were ransacked.

In Chandpur, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni's home in the town's Natun Bazar, was vandalised. She was not home at that time, sources said.

In Habiganj, the residence of Habiganj-3 MP Md Abu Zahir was besieged for four hours and then set on fire. The fire completely engulfed the first and second floors. The protesters had taken control of the house around noon. Later, the army had intervened and convinced the protesters to leave around 10:00pm.

In Dinajpur, the residence of Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, also the Dinajpur-3 lawmaker, was attacked, looted, and torched in the town's Munshipara area around 11:45am.

In Barishal, the residence of State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque was vandalised at the city's Nobogram road area around noon.

In Sylhet, the offices of Sylhet-3 MP Habibur Rahman was vandalised and set on fire, around 3 pm in the afternoon. The office is in the district's South Surma upazila.

In Tangail, the residence of Tangail-2 MP Tanvir Hasan Choto Moni came under attack in the town's Adalatpara area around noon. Around an hour later, a petrol pump owned by Choto Moni was torched in the town's Turun area.

Besides, district unit AL General Secretary Zuaryer Islam's personal vehicle was vandalised around 11:00am in the town's Bot Totala area.

Later in the afternoon, the municipality building and the district unit AL office were torched. Tangail Sadar UNO office in Ashekpur was also vandalised.

In Nilphamari, the residence of Nilphamari-2 AL lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor in the Upazila Parishad Road area came under attack around 2:00pm. Around 15 motorbikes were torched there at that time.

Earlier in the day, the AL office in the town's Chaurangi intersection was vandalized around 12:30pm.

In retaliation, AL men attacked the office of the district unit BNP President Alamgir Sarder in the Babupara area.

In Narayanganj, the office of the deputy commissioner was attacked around noon and a state-run amusement park came under arson attack.

Besides, the attackers also set fire to the Rifles' Club in the city's Chasara area.

In Jamalpur, the Bakshiganj upazila unit AL office was vandalized and torched. Bagarchar union parishad chairman's vehicle was also set on fire.

Witnesses said the protesters brought out a procession from Noor Mohammad High School and marched on different streets of the upazila.

Later, the protesters attacked the AL office at around 1:00am. AL leaders left the office at that time. The vehicle that was kept near the AL office premises was torched.

In Sirajganj, protesters attacked the Raiganj upazila AL office and beat up AL men at the office. A few of them rushed to the nearby Press Club for shelter where they were again attacked, said witnesses.

In Pabna, a vehicle of Abu Sayeed, organising secretary of Pabna Sadar upazila unit, was torched around 12:30pm at the town's Joykali Bari area.

Besides, a local Jubo League office at Bulbul College area was also vandalized around that time, said witnesses.

Besides, around 30 motorbikes that were kept in front of his home were torched.

Around half an hour later, agitators vandalised six more motorcycles of AL men and an ambulance in the Chaumatha area.

Later, AL men set fire to the BNP office in the city's Sadar road area.

In Chandpur, protesters attack the Haziganj municipality office, torching 12 motorbikes, three vehicles, and vandalized the office.

In Kushtia, protesters vandalized AL office and a traffic police box at Saddam Bazar intersection area at around 12:00pm.

In Bogura, the offices of Dupchachia UNO and assistant commissioner (AC-land) came under attack around noon.

In Gaibandha, the town's municipality office was vandalised around 2:00pm and several motorbikes were torched there.

In Rajshahi, Mohonpur upazila food warehouse and upazila AL office were attacked in the morning.

In Gazipur, AL office was vandalised at Kapasia upazila in the morning.

In Bogura, the residence of Bogura-6 MP Ragibul Ahsan Ripu, also general secretary of the district unit AL, at the town's Shibbari area was vandalised around noon.

In Thakurgaon, the district AL unit's office was vandalised and torched around 1:30pm in the town. Many shops were also vandalised at that time.

In Panchagarh, the house and two vehicles of lawmaker (reserved seat for women) Rejia Islam were set on fire yesterday afternoon. They later torched the houses of Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun, former upazila chairman Amirul Islam, and councillor Shafiqul Islam.

In Faridpur, protesters attacked the district unit AL office in the town's Niltoli area around 11:00am and the district unit BCL office near Rajendra College area around 11:30am.

In Brahmanbaria, an office of Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury in the district headquarter came under attack.

BUSINESSES ALSO ATTACKED

At least five garment, textile, and plastic factories came under arson attacks yesterday in Dhaka's Ashulia and Gazipur's Sreepur.

Rozina Islam, duty officer at the Central Control Room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka, said Sinha Textile, Beximco Synthetics, a warehouse of scrap fabric owned by Ha-Meem Group, Bengal Plastic at Zirani in Ashulia area were set on fire between 6:30pm and 7:30pm.

In Gazipur, a spinning mill was set on fire in Sreepur area.

In the capital's Dhanmondi, a showroom of the clothing brand "YELLOW" was set ablaze around 3:30pm.

Mentionable, Faridpur-3 MP AK Azad is the managing director of Ha-Meem Group; Salman F Rahman, adviser to PM, is the co-founder and vice chairman of BEXIMCO Group, which owns YELLOW; and Noakhali-2 MP Morshed Alam is the chairman of Bengal Group.

In Manikganj, a business establishment owned by Manikganj municipal unit AL General Secretary Zahidul Islam was vandalised around 11:00am.

Protesters also vandalised the AL office and DC office there. In retaliation, AL men vandalized the district BNP office in the evening.

[Our respective districts correspondents contributed to this report.]