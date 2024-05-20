Hot spell compels bees to leave colonies

Moulvibazar beekeepers fear losses

Beekeepers in Sylhet division are passing days amid worry of incurring losses as their bees are leaving colonies due to the ongoing hot spell prevailing across the country.

There are thousands of bee colonies (nests/bee-boxes) across the division maintained by many people who are earning a livelihood through apiculture.

The heat wave has caused a reduction in honey production as bees are staying outside their nest-boxes most of the time due to the extreme heat and are thereby not producing and storing honey in those. Some bees are also dying due to the heat, while many are moving elsewhere.

Experts attributed the situation to the impacts of climate changes due to global warming.

Bees, often considered a wonder of nature, not only produce honey, but also have a profound impact on the global food production being pollinators.

This correspondent visited several beekeepers in different villages under Moulvibazar's Kamalganj and Kulaura upazilas to know more in this regard.

"Last year I did not collect honey. When I noticed the bees were staying outside the boxes, I thought the amount of honey inside the boxes was too much. However, after opening the boxes, I found the honey inside was rather half of the usual amount," said Sreejanam, a beekeeper from Tilokpur area of Kulaura upazila.

Mangal Mia, another beekeeper from Konagaon village under Kamalganj upazila, said, "I have been a beekeeper for 13 years. I have 60 bee-boxes. Now is the season for bees to reproduce and store honey. However, the ongoing hot spell has been disrupting the bees' activities. As such, the honey production will be less than expected."

"Usually, I get 6-10 kilogrammes of honey from each box. This time, I got only around 3-5kg of honey. Only a few boxes had a maximum of 7kg honey," Mangal added.

Altaf Mahmud Babul, president of Kamalganj Upazila Honey Cultivation Entrepreneur Development Council, said, "If it rains now, then the production may increase next month."

Dr Md Fuad Mondal, chairman of the entomology department of Sylhet Agricultural University, said, "A 2017 study found that if temperature rises above 36 degrees Celsius, it disrupts the natural activities of bees. They tend to leave their colonies, and move to cooler areas. This is an adverse impact of climate change."