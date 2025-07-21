Hospitals to set up ‘fever, flu corners’

Dengue spike triggers new health directives

DGHS issues 16 new directives for dengue, 10 for Covid

62 dengue deaths, 17,218 hospitalised since Jan

Dedicated dengue beds, IV fluids, test kits to be ensured

701 Covid cases, 27 deaths recorded since Jan

With the number of dengue cases and deaths on the rise, the health authorities have issued fresh directives to all hospitals, including setting up fever/flu corners in outdoor departments and keeping dedicated beds for dengue patients.

A total of 62 people has died and 17,218 have been hospitalised since January this year till yesterday -- both figures significantly higher than during the same period last year. Experts have warned that the numbers may rise further in the coming days.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has also issued separate directives to hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, as the viral disease saw a sharp spike last month but is now on a downward trend.

A total of 27 people has died of Covid-19 and 701 have been infected since January, with 22 deaths and 532 cases reported in June alone.

The fresh directives came as the country faced a simultaneous outbreak of three viral diseases -- Covid-19, dengue and chikungunya -- last month. Health experts warned that the three may overwhelm the country's healthcare system unless the authorities take swift and coordinated action.

Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (hospital) of DGHS, who signed the directives on July 16, said while Covid cases are showing a downward trend, dengue cases are on the rise.

The directives were made public yesterday.

"So, we have given the fresh directives for efficient hospital management to treat the patients hospitalised with the diseases," he told The Daily Star.

DENGUE CASES

At least 17,218 dengue cases have been reported since January, and around 40 percent of them were recorded in the first 20 days of this month, according to DGHS data.

Around 40 percent of the total cases were reported in Barishal division, with Barguna emerging as a hotspot with 4,130 hospital admissions since January.

Out of the 62 deaths from dengue this year, 20 occurred in July.

The number of daily hospital admissions rose to 429 on July 20 from 124 on June 1. A total of 1,262 patients were receiving treatment at hospitals yesterday.

In this context, DGHS issued 16 directives to all government and private hospitals.

All hospitals must set up a flu/fever corner at their outpatient departments, reads the directive.

Confirmed dengue cases must be categorised into A, B, and C groups based on disease severity, and treatment must be provided according to the national guidelines, it said.

Government hospitals must ensure laboratory facilities for dengue testing along with an adequate stock of dengue diagnostic kits. Depending on disease severity, dengue patients should be admitted to hospital or referred to higher-level facilities as necessary.

Each hospital must have a trained and designated medical team for the treatment of dengue patients.

Hospitals must ensure the availability of necessary intravenous (IV) fluids for dengue treatment and, if needed, arrange procurement as per regulations. Each patient's fluid intake and output chart must be regularly recorded and monitored.

Hospitals must ensure adequate mosquito nets for admitted dengue patients.

Each hospital's Dengue Death Review Committee must send its findings to the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) unit for analysis.

As dengue is a vector-borne disease, geo-location tracing is crucial. Therefore, the mobile number and full address of every dengue patient must be accurately recorded and preserved, the directives added.

COVID-19

A total of 701 Covid-19 cases has been detected since January 1. Of them, 569 were reported last month, according to DGHS data.

Among the 27 Covid-related deaths reported so far this year, 22 were in June and five in the first 20 days of this month. The first death was recorded on June 5 after a long pause.

The deaths followed a sharp rise in infections in May. Of the 1,409 samples tested that month, 9.51 percent were positive -- the highest rate since January 2023, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Though cases declined this month, DGHS issued 10 directives to deal with the situation.

All officials and staff must take personal precautions against Covid-19, including wearing masks and using PPE when necessary. Adequate hand-washing facilities must be ensured.

Patients with fever attending outpatient and emergency departments must be specially examined and monitored.

Adequate oxygen supply must be ensured in all hospitals. Based on demand and the severity of infection, hospitals must ensure a sufficient number of isolation/Covid beds, according to the directives.