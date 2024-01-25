Hospitals overrun with patients amid cold snap

The recent cold wave has led to a surge in diarrhoea and pneumonia cases across Brahmanbaria district.

As of 3:00pm yesterday, 41 diarrhoea patients were admitted at the Brahmanbaria General Hospital's designated ward for the disease, against its capacity of 20 beds. Of the admitted, 25 were children.

"It's hard to find a place even on the floor for my three-year-old Jamiya and one-and-a-half-year-old Jannat," said Marufa Akter from Naroi village, who admitted the girls at the hospital three days ago.

48 patients, including 21 with pneumonia, had been admitted to the hospital's children's ward until yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, patients at the hospital's outdoor unit have tripled since yesterday noon.

The situation is mirrored in other health complexes and private hospitals across Brahmanbaria.

One Md Lukman said he had to purchase medical items from the market for his eight-and-a-half-month-old son Arman at high prices, as the hospital did not provide any.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Mohammad Wahiduzzaman attributed the spike in diarrhoea cases to Rotavirus.

The virus is mostly active in winter. However, there is nothing to fear as proper treatment ensures full recovery, he said

He refuted the allegations of insufficient medical supplies.