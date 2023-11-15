Hospitals doing business in name of treating patients

Says HC, hands over doctor, hospital officials to police

The High Court yesterday said many hospitals and clinics are making money in the name of treating patients.

It is being noted that patients die due to wrong treatment and negligence at those healthcare facilities, and such offences cannot be spared, said the bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah.

The bench said this while hearing a bail petition submitted by four people, including a doctor of Japan Bangladesh Hospital in Habiganj. The petition sought anticipatory bail in a case filed over wrong treatment of Rahima Aktar and negligence, which caused her death.

The HC rejected the petition and asked the Supreme Court Registrar General Office staffers to hand over the four to the police, Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumy told The Daily Star.

The four are doctor SK Ghosh, hospital directors Ariful Islam and AK Abedin, and manager Johnny Ahmed, he said.

DAG Masud said Rahima with a tumor in her stomach went to Habiganj Sadar Hospital for treatment on September 9. The accused told her relatives to admit the patient to Japan Bangladesh Hospital saying that they would operate on her at minimum costs.

SK Ghosh did the surgery and discharged her from the hospital after three days. She returned home, but her condition deteriorated.

On October 2, Rahima was admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital from where she was referred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

DAG Masud said after conducting tests, physicians of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital said Ghosh cut the intestine, uterus, and a part of her left kidney.

Rahima died at the hospital on October 15, DAG Masud added.