Hospitals directed to ensure health services during Eid holidays: health minister

Directors of all hospitals have been instructed to ensure health services during the Eid holidays, health minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today.

"I will make impromptu visits to hospitals and monitor myself to ensure services are not hampered. I won't tell you when or where I will visit. I'll monitor the hospitals myself not only in Dhaka but also outside," he told reporters at the ministry.

Mentioning that the holiday is longer this year as Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated right after Eid, he said hospital authorities have been instructed to provide good food to the physicians, who will be working during the holiday, and the patients since most shops would remain closed during the period.

Samanta also said the number of dengue infected patients have slightly come down, adding, "Awareness is the key to curb dengue."

"First, we must stop dengue mosquito breeding and next, focus on treatment. We have already had a meeting about what is needed in this regard. We will sit again after Eid to make sure there is no shortage in providing treatment to dengue patients."