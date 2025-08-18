Hospital and clinic owners’ association gets new committee

The newly elected committee of the Bangladesh Private Hospital, Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association was officially inaugurated at the Shaheed Abu Sayeed International Convention Center in Dhaka on August 16, said a press release.

The event also marked the association's annual general meeting.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul was present as the chief guest while Prof Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, attended as special guest.

Association Secretary Dr AM Shamim gave the welcome address while association President Dr Md Mosaddeque Hossain Biswas Dumbell presided over the event.