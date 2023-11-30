Hosneara Begum, Justice Hasan's mother, no more

Hosneara Begum, mother of High Court Judge Md Rezaul Hasan, died yesterday in Dhaka. She was 84.

She breathed her last in the ICU of United Hospital in Gulshan at 11:30am, Justice Hasan told The Daily Star.

She left behind her son, Justice Hasan, daughter Roksana Begum, grandchildren and other near relatives and friends and well-wishers.

Her first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Masjid after Zohr prayers today.

Hosneara Begum's body will then be taken to her village home in Taltala Bazar, Chatkhil, Noakhali, after Juma prayers tomorrow.

Her second namaz-e-janaza will be held there.

Hosneara's family members asked all to pray for the salvation of her departed soul.