A horn-free Dhaka from Dec: Rizwana

The government is set to implement a gradual ban on vehicle honking across Dhaka city by December, with the goal of making the entire capital a "quiet zone" by early next year, said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the environment ministry.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to combat noise pollution, which will later expand to other major cities in Bangladesh.

While talking to UNB, Rizwana revealed that steps are already underway, starting with key areas of Dhaka.

She emphasised that the government is prioritising public awareness campaigns before enforcing penalties.

Starting in December, drivers caught honking without cause will face a Tk 500 fine for the first violation, with increased penalties for repeat offences, she added.