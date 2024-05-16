Hope of seeing my family again kept me going

Youngest crew member recounts ordeal, gets reunited with family

The incident of Somali pirates capturing MV Abdullah on March 12 was a traumatic event for all crew members, but more so for engine cadet Ayub Khan, the youngest member on board.

This was only Ayub's second voyage after starting his new job in March of 2023, after completing his education at the Bangladesh Marine Academy in Chattogram.

The youngest of four siblings, Ayub was still grieving the loss of his father, who had passed away a few months back, at that time.

So, the unexpected attack by Somali pirates left the 24-year-old fearing for his own life. In that moment, Ayub thought his time on this planet was going to end.

"Most mariners do not encounter such danger over the course of their entire careers. Seeing as this happened to me at such an stage of my career left me in shock," said Ayub.

Despite his fears, the young mariner did well to cope with the challenging situation, thanks to reassurances from his colleagues and captain.

At the time of the attack, he was on morning duty in the ship's engine room when he heard the alarm.

Initially, Ayub assumed it was part of a drill. But as other crewmen began to scream and cry, he realised something serious had happened and soon discovered the grave scenario they were in.

"I had heard about the Jahan Moni incident where crewmen were held captive for 100 days. So, I was extremely nervous when heavily armed pirates boarded our ship and captured the crew," he explained.

"Just before they took away my phone, I managed to call my elder brother, who was in Dhaka, and bid what I thought was my final farewell," shared an emotional Ayub.

When his mother learned about the hostage situation, she fell ill worrying about her youngest son.

"The first few days of being held hostage was incredibly hard. All 23 of us had to stay in the single bridge room and only had one toilet for use. We also struggled as we had to ration our water and food, in fear that we would be held captive for a long period," he shared.

"When a challenge like this comes along, other things feel trivial. We struggled, but our main concern was getting released safely," Ayub explained. "Thoughts of being reunited with my family kept me going."

Following 33 days of captivity, the Somali pirates finally released the ship and its crew on April 14. The crewmembers finally reached the Chattogram port on Tuesday.

Ayub got reunited with his family members. His eldest brother and maternal uncle came to the port city on Tuesday to receive him and the three reached their home in Rakhalia village under Raipur union around midnight.