Hope for ICU patients

CMCH’s new 32-bed ward opens tomorrow

Following a heart attack last Saturday, Nur Mohammad Chowdhury, a retired postmaster, was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Doctors recommended his immediate admission to the intensive care unit but there was no vacant bed at the hospital's 20-bed ICU.

Kept in waiting by the on-duty doctors, his family members tried their best to find a bed. However, Nur's condition kept deteriorating until his heart finally gave up the next day.

At least 15 patients, suffering from respiratory failure, heart attack, brain stroke, burn injuries, kidney dialysis, trauma and head injuries arrive at the hospital with an urgent need for intensive care. However, only one out of two are able to find a bed, that too if a patient gets discharged or dies, said Dr Harun-ur-Rashid, head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at CMCH.

With that in mind, the hospital is going to launch a new 32-bed ICU tomorrow to ease patients' sufferings.

"This hospital witnesses around 15 such deaths daily, while their loved ones make their best efforts to find them a place at the ICU," he mentioned, adding that the new 32-bed unit will help improve the situation.

Health minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen is scheduled to inaugurate the new unit as chief guest tomorrow morning.

CMCH director Brig Gen Shamim Ahsan said, "The 2,200-bed hospital needs an ICU with a capacity of at least 100 beds. We plan to increase the number gradually."