Hope to free hijacked MV Abdullah, crew soon: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed hope that the crew of the hijacked Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah will be released soon as talks with their captors have progressed significantly.

The minister said this while addressing a press briefing in Chattogram city today, reports our local staff correspondent.

When asked about the progress of negotiation with the pirates, the minister said an all-out effort is underway to release the crew members.

"As negotiations have progressed a long way, we are hopeful that the crew members will be released soon," he stated.

He, however, said it is not possible to set a date for their release.

"Foreign vessels are present around the hijacked ship. So, apart from negotiations, there is also significant pressure on the hijackers. … We hope the hijacked ship and its crew can be rescued soon," he said.

He said the crew were doing fine. They are being provided with meals, and are allowed to stay in their cabin, he added.

In reply to a query about the family members' hope for the crew's return before Eid-ul-Fitr, the minister said those who work on ships do not get leave before or after Eid. They get on board a ship for a certain period, be it six months or a year.

If the ship had not been hijacked, the crew would not have left the ship before Eid and reunited with their families, he said.