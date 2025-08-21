Honouring the stellar women

bti, award two individuals in banking, healthcare categories

In 2023, bti and The Daily Star launched the "bti The Daily Star Stellar Women" initiative -- a unique platform to honour and celebrate women from diverse walks of life for their contributions to society.

The inaugural season recognised 12 outstanding women across various fields.

The second season of the initiative began in September 2024, with the first two awards being presented in November.

Recently, a gathering was held at bti Celebration Point in Gulshan-2, Dhaka, where two more extraordinary women were recognised for their achievements.

Shaila Abedin, SEVP and head of liability consumer & SME banking at Prime Bank, was awarded the title in "Banking & Financial Institutions" for her unmatched contributions to women's banking and to the banking sector as a whole.

Simultaneously, Dr Tahsin Ferdous was presented with this honour in the "Healthcare" category for her reconstructive work and research in the field of orthopaedic surgery.

In the latest season, several new award categories were introduced, reflecting the Stellar Women initiative's commitment to extending recognition each year and ensuring that deserving women from all underrepresented sectors receive the spotlight they and their work deserve but are often denied.

This initiative also aims to build bridges between the past and present winners and participants, allowing them to use this expansive network to their advantage.

Tahsin Ferdous

The Stellar Women initiative is now approaching its second season and has been hugely successful, perhaps even more so than in its inaugural year.

Nominations are still open across two categories, including "Environment" and "Agriculture." If you or somebody you know deserves the recognition in either of these categories, you can register online for your chance at becoming the next Stellar Woman.

The event was attended by bti Managing Director FR Khan, Digital Growth Editor at The Daily Star Abul Kalam Azad, and Executive Director of Brand and Communication Management at bti Aysha Siddiqua.