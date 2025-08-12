Homes, resorts in St Martin’s Island at risk as tidal surges erode land, destroy freshwater sources

Officials call for modern protection measures

Unusual tidal surges in Saint Martin's Island have damaged homes, resorts, and freshwater sources, leaving residents and businesses struggling to cope.

In the last week of July, a low-pressure system combined with new moon tides caused extensive damage to coastal areas, said Mohammad Sohel, a resident of the north beach.

"This time, there is no low pressure, but the full moon tides are still very strong. Seawater is now reaching our yard. If this continues, our house may go under water within the next few years," he said.

He added that the previous tidal surges destroyed the protection wall of his family's resort.

"Around 11 nearby hotels and resorts were also damaged. Soil erosion has caused some resort rooms to sink," he said.

Photo: Mohammad Sohel

A coconut grove in the area was almost wiped out as waves uprooted trees, he said.

"If this situation continues and no measures are taken, the island will be at serious risk," he added.

Bashir Ahmed, another resident of the north beach, said his home nearly collapsed during this year's tidal surges.

"Many hotels and resorts have the money to protect their properties with walls. But people like me, who don't have such means, are facing the risk of losing our homes," he said.

Bashir added that several tube wells, which once supplied fresh water, have turned saline due to seawater intrusion during high tides. Residents are now forced to fetch drinking water from one to two kilometres away, causing immense hardship.

Photo: Mohammad Sohel

Md Amin, from the east beach area, blamed the loss of natural coastal protection on unplanned development.

"Many hotels and resorts have been built right along the beach over the past five to seven years, clearing the Keya forest, so guests can enjoy an unobstructed sea view. In the past, Keya trees held the soil together and protected the shore. Now, when tides become strong, erosion is unavoidable," he said, stressing the need for both modern protective measures and extensive Keya forest regeneration.

However, Faizul Islam, acting chairman of St Martin's Union Parishad, said planting Keya trees alone is no longer sufficient.

"During full moon and new moon tides, water levels rise significantly, allowing seawater to enter residential areas and erode various parts of the beach. To protect the island, we need embankments on the east side and blocks to stop erosion on the north and west beaches," he said.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Ehsan Uddin acknowledged the worsening situation.

"This year's tides are higher than last year's. Low pressure intensified recent surges, despite erosion being partly seasonal. Conventional protection methods will not work here. Modern measures, like those used in Cox's Bazar's Marine Drive, could address it," he said.

On the freshwater crisis, the UNO said a major World Bank-supported project is underway to supply fresh water to the island. "Once completed, it will permanently solve the island's water shortage," he added.