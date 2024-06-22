Homemaker finds success in vermicomposting

Kaniz Fatema, 31, a homemaker from Pierpur village in Faridpur, earns Tk 40,000-45,000 per month by producing vermicompost, allowing her to become self-reliant and create job opportunities for others.

Fatema's journey was not easy. After completing her SSC in 2007, she married Sheikh Shamsur Rahman and her in-laws did not allow her to continue her education.

Despite this, Fatema persevered. In 2019, she began working with USID, where she received training in various subjects and learned about vermicomposting, a natural process of converting organic waste into fertiliser using earthworms.

"In 2021, I took a loan of Tk 5,000 from a local NGO and bought two kilogrammes of earthworms, four concrete slab rings, and four tins. Using 100kg cow dung, I produced 40kg of vermicompost in one month, which I sold for Tk 400," said Fatima.

By the end of 2021, Fatema had purchased six more rings and began earning Tk 4,000-5,000 per month. In 2022, she invested Tk 65,000 to build four reservoirs and a tin-shed house for her farm, naming her business "Ehan Vermicompost".

Currently, Fatema operates 10 rings and nine reservoirs on five decimals of land at her father's home, producing around 2.5 tonnes of vermicompost each month. She sells those for Tk 15-20 per kg. She has invested around Tk 4 lakh into the business.

Fatema buys cow dung from locals for Tk 2 per kg.

Champa Begum, a homemaker from Alalpur village, said, "Fatema collects cow dung from my house each week, allowing me to earn Tk 1,200-1,400 per month."

Fatema also employs a permanent worker, Hima Begum. "I start working after finishing my household chores and earn Tk 8,000 per month," said Hima.

Fatema sells most of her vermicompost at fertiliser shops in Pierpur Bazar and sometimes directly to consumers from her house. She also supplies vermicompost to various shops and customers in Dhaka.

Arif Hossain, a resident of Mirpur-1 in Dhaka, said, "I collect vermicompost from Fatema for my rooftop garden. The quality is excellent."

Now, people interested in vermicompost production visit Fatema for advice. "Fatema is very supportive. I took a lot of advice from her," said Sahan Khan, a resident of Komorpur village.

Anwar Hossain, sub-assistant agriculture officer of Faridpur Sadar upazila, said, "Fatema is one of the top vermicompost producers in the district. We are giving all kinds of support to her."