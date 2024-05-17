Homecoming day of Sheikh Hasina today

Today is the 44th homecoming day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On May 17 in 1981, she returned to the country after a long exile.

Boarding on an aircraft of the Indian Airlines, Hasina reached the then Kurmitola Airport in Dhaka from the Indian capital of New Delhi via Kolkata at 4:30pm on the day.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975 and his two daughters -- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- luckily escaped as they were abroad.

In a national council session of the Awami League on February 14-16, 1981, Hasina was elected party president.

"I have returned to the country not to become a leader of the Awami League, rather to participate in the struggle for freedom by staying beside the people," she said in a heart touching reception awarded by nearly 1.5 million people at the airport after her return.

On the occasion, various organisations, including the AL and its associate bodies, will arrange different programmes.

Doa and prayers will also be offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas to mark the day.