Home secy, IG prisons apologise to the SC

Home Secretary (Security Service Division) Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury and Inspector General of Prisons ASM Anisul Haque yesterday apologised to the Supreme Court for violating its directive to promote six prison officials to posts of senior jail superintendent.

They offered the apology after appearing before a six-member bench of the SC during hearing on five contempt of court petitions filed by six prison officials who were not given promotion despite earlier SC orders.

The apex court accepted their apology and exonerated them from personal appearance.

The SC also directed them to comply with its directive on the promotion by February 4 next year.

Petitioners' lawyer Ibrahim Khalil said the Appellate Division in a verdict on April 7 last year directed the authorities concerned to promote six prisons officials to the posts of senior jail superintendent under the Recruitment Rules of 1984.

The IG prisons and home secretary on November 21 submitted a compliance report saying that there is no scope for giving promotion to the six officials, Khalil said, adding that it was contempt of court.