Home ministry transfers 16 senior police officials

The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred 16 senior officials of Bangladesh Police, including five additional deputy inspectors general (DIGs), 10 superintendents of police (SPs) and one additional superintendent of police.

The Public Security Division of the ministry issued a notification today regarding this.

According to the notification, among the Additional DIGs, one has been posted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while the Additional DIG of Rajshahi has been transferred to Sylhet Range.

An official from the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) has been moved to the Police Headquarters, another from Police Headquarters to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Headquarters and one from the Special Branch (SB) has been transferred to the Traffic Division in Dhaka, the notice read.