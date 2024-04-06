Home minister declares stern action against law breakers

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the government will look into weather there is any negligence of anyone regarding the bank robbery at Sonali Bank branch in Bandarban's Ruma upazila.

The purpose of the robbery, who carried out the crime, who assisted them – everything will be investigated, the home minister said while talking to reporters after visiting the bank this morning.

"We never imagined there would be such a volatile atmosphere in Ruma. We have always seen that the residents of this area value peace. Today's question is, why did this happen all of a sudden?" he said

"The main purpose of the robbery was probably to raise money, which is what we think so far," the minister said.

"We're going to address this with firmness. Law and order breakdowns will not be tolerated any longer. We do not want disturbances in this peaceful area. We'll pursue legal action after determining who committed the crime and who assisted," he declared.

"It is not desirable that the criminals in uniform enter with firearms and our security forces sit idle. We will take a tough stance on this. We will not allow anyone to violate laws in any way," he said.

The minister had earlier spoken with the Imam of the mosque Nur Hossain, who was being held captive by the robbers, during the incident on April 2.

Armed criminals stormed Bandarban's Ruma upazila parishad complex on April 2 night, disarmed security personnel and took their firearms, robbed the Sonali Bank branch and abducted the bank manager.

Abducted Sonali Bank Manager Nezam Uddin was later freed in Ruma town on April 4 after what Rab said were two days of negotiations.