Home adviser warns police against bribery and extortion

Home Adviser to the interim government Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday vowed to take stern actions against police officials involved in bribery, extortion, and unethical practices related to recruitment and transfers.

Addressing a group of 26 newly appointed superintendents of police (SPs) at the Secretariat, he emphasised the need for immediate and decisive action to eliminate corruption within the police force.

"Bribery and extortion are the primary sources of corruption. If we can eradicate these practices, many societal injustices and irregularities will disappear," Jahangir said.

The home adviser also addressed the issue of the recruitment and transfer business within the police force. He warned that those officers who will be found engaged in such activities will face severe consequences.

"A criminal, regardless of their identity, remains a criminal," the adviser said.

"Legal action must be taken against them. It is the responsibility of the police to address the public's grievances, which have arisen due to past irregularities and corruption within the force," he added.