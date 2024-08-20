Home adviser visits injured protesters, urges public to avoid crowding at hospitals

Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the government is taking all necessary measures to assist those injured during the recent student-led protests.

During a visit to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) around 9:30am, the adviser inquired about the condition of injured individuals receiving treatment.

He spoke with patients and their relatives, and discussed the situation with the hospital director and medical staff.

"The government is doing everything necessary for the injured," he said after his visit.

The adviser also urged the public not to gather at the hospital to see the injured, in order to avoid overcrowding and to ensure proper care for the patients.