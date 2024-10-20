Home adviser urges traders to be vigilant against syndicates, extortion

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today urged traders to stay alert against syndicates and extortion to help control the rising prices of essential commodities.

"Immediately inform the members of the law enforcement agencies if anyone is found attempting to extort money," he said after visiting Nawhata and Khargori markets in Rajshahi metropolitan.

The adviser enquired about prices of the commodities in the markets and asked the local traders to remain alert as there was no syndicate and extortion in the markets, a press release from the home ministry said.

About price hike of the goods, Jahangir, also agriculture adviser, said the recent flood at the country's southeastern districts Cumilla, Feni and Noakhali and the ongoing flood in Mymensingh and Sherpur districts are one of the reasons for the price hike.

"Cumilla is one of the largest vegetable producing districts. The production of vegetables has suffered a setback due to the flooding which contributes to the price hike of vegetables," he said.

Speaking at the Darbar of 19 Ansar Battalion at Nawhata under Paba upazila of Rajshahi district later, the home adviser has highly praised the role of Ansar in safeguarding the diplomatic enclaves, airports and various financial institutions.

"The Ansar members performed their duties when the law enforcement agencies including police fell into a difficult situation after August 5. For this reason, they deserve good wishes and praise," he added.

The adviser said they have solved various problems of the Ansar, adding that they are discharging their duties properly.

He further said the law and order situation is improving and it has chances to improve further.

"Ansar Bahini can play an important role to this end," he added.

The home adviser also visited the regional fertiliser preserving warehouse of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) at Amchattar in Rajshahi metropolitan.