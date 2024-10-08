Home adviser seeks cooperation from all for smooth puja celebration

Adviser to home and agriculture ministry Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today sought cooperation from all to ensure a smooth celebration of Durga Puja.

He said that there is no threat centering the upcoming puja.

"This year's puja will be celebrated in a very good way… there will be no difficulty. Police and Ansar members remain on duty all the time, but this year, Rab, Border Guard Bangladesh, and the army have been deployed additionally," said the adviser.

Jahangir was addressing reporters after visiting the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute in Gazipur.

In response to a question about propaganda being spread about puja through social media, the adviser said, "It is your [journalists] responsibility to deal with it."

He further said that mob culture existed before… but now public awareness has been raised along with law enforcement agencies to prevent it.

Regarding the market syndicate, the adviser said that efforts are being made to control the market. "I think the market will soon come to a tolerable level. If there is a syndicate, the Ministry of Commerce will dissolve it."

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Director General Abdullah Yusuf Akhand, and Agriculture Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.

Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Md Emdad Ullah Mian, Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Nafisa Arifin, Superintendent of Police Abul Kalam Azad, and others were present there.