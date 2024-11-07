Home adviser pledges zero tolerance for crimes

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday pledged a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes, saying that political affiliations would not shield any criminal from legal action.

"No matter which party the culprit belongs to, they will be arrested and brought under the law," he said at a press briefing at the Secretariat after a special meeting to assess the law and order situation in Dhaka.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the military, police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, and intelligence agencies, focused on bolstering security in the capital, according to a home ministry press release.

Jahangir said the law and order situation was better than before, but added there was scope for further improvement,

He said successful measures applied in areas like Mohammadpur would be replicated across the city to curb crimes.

The adviser identified the rise in illegal roadside shops and unauthorised vehicles, such as battery-operated rickshaws, as significant contributors to Dhaka's traffic woes.

"Instructions have been given to remove illegal shops from roads, and measures are underway to restrict battery-operated rickshaws," he said, noting that the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources would play a role in regulating the charging facilities for these unauthorised vehicles.

Expressing concern over escalating extortion, the adviser said strong actions would be taken to curb the practice.

To address challenges posed by new law enforcement personnel unfamiliar with Dhaka's network of alleys, he requested patience among the people.

"Job rotation for the police was a public demand in Dhaka. These personnel will need time to adapt and build an intelligence network."

The meeting discussed various crime prevention strategies, including bolstering intelligence and coordinating law enforcement efforts, the press release said.

Key priorities included preventing extortion in high-traffic areas such as Mohakhali, Gabtoli, and Sayedabad; enhancing anti-drug and illegal firearms drives; and installing CCTV surveillance in crime-prone zones, including Mohammadpur's Geneva Camp and major slums, it added.

Measures to reduce juvenile gang activity, prevent illegal footpath occupations, and combat fraud, digital crime, and money laundering were among the additional initiatives.

Public gatherings will now require permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and Suhrawardy Udyan was recommended as an alternative venue to the busy Shahbagh area for such events.