Holy Shab-e-Meraj on February 8

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on the night of February 8 with due respect and religious fervour as the moon of Hijri month of Rajab (1445 Hijri) was not sighted anywhere across the country yesterday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka this evening with Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Naib Ali Mandal in the chair, an Islamic Foundation (IF) press release said.

As per the decision, the Holy Rajab month will begin on Sunday (January 14), the release added.

Every year, on the night of Rajab 26, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah.

In the journey, the Prophet travelled on the "Buraq" to Heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the devotees regarding the details of prayers.

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers at mosques and homes, seeking blessings from Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.