Holy Shab-e-Barat tonight

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.

On this occasion, the Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital, said a press release.

Besides, religious sermons highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques after Maghrib prayers, along with holding special munajat (prayers) after Esha prayers.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday greeted the Muslim community in the country and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

In her message, the premier said the night of fortune brings mercy and blessings from Almighty Allah for all of mankind.

Allah shows the greatness of forgiving and fulfilling desires, she added.

The premier urged all to devote themselves to human welfare and nation-building imbued with the teachings of Shab-e-Barat.

Sheikh Hasina also called upon all to establish the spirit of Islam at personal, social, and national levels, shunning all kinds of injustice, violence, and superstition.