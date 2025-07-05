Holy Ashura: Yunus calls for establishing ‘equality, justice, peace’ in society

The holy Ashura will be observed in the country tomorrow

Highlighting the significance of the holy Ashura, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has laid emphasis on establishing "equality, justice and peace" in society and wished for the "unity, solidarity and continuous progress" of the Muslim Ummah.

In his message on the occasion of the holy Ashura, Yunus said this sacrifice of the brave soldiers of Islam, standing against the injustice and injustice of the oppressor, will remain forever in the history of the world.

He said it will continue to inspire humanity with the strength and courage to uphold truth and justice in the face of oppression and injustice.

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), will be observed in the country on Sunday with due religious fervour and solemnity. The day is a public holiday.

Ashura, the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, commemorates the date in the Hijri year of 61, when Hazrat Imam, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced the martyrdom in the hands of Yazid's soldiers at the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).

"On this somber day of Holy Ashura, I pay my deepest respects to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the greatest Prophet and Messenger Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and all those who were tragically martyred in the desert of Karbala," said the chief adviser.

He said Islam is the religion of truth, justice and peace and in order to uphold this great ideal of Islam, on 10th Muharram of 61 AH, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and close companions were martyred in the desert of Karbala.

Apart from the tragic incident of Karbala, the holy day of Ashura stands as one of the most virtuous and significant days in Islamic history, said the chief adviser.

Yunus said it is narrated in the Hadith that the Prophet (peace be upon him) emphasised the observance of fasting on Ashura, recommending a two-day fast as a mark of devotion.

"Let us all recognise the profound significance of this blessed day and increase our good deeds to draw closer to Allah Almighty," he said.