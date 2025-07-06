Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 6, 2025 11:15 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 01:58 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Holy Ashura being observed today

Sun Jul 6, 2025 11:15 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 01:58 PM
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 6, 2025 11:15 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 01:58 PM
Photo: Md Rajib Raihan

Muslims across the country are observing the holy Ashura today with religious fervour and solemnity, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

On this day in the year 61 of the Hijri calendar, Hazrat Imam Hussain, the beloved grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers, embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid's forces on the plains of Karbala in Iraq, in a historic stand for truth and justice.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The day is being marked as a public holiday.

In a message on the occasion, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his companions, stating that their resistance against tyranny would remain a lasting symbol in world history.

He noted that their courage and unwavering commitment to justice continue to inspire humanity to uphold truth in the face of oppression.

This year, the government employees are enjoying a three-day break in the first week of July, as Ashura falls on Sunday. The preceding Friday and Saturday are regular weekly holidays.

Related topic:
AshuraHoly Ashura
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hossaini Dalan blast victim dies at DMCH

9y ago

Holy Ashura tomorrow

9y ago

Holy Ashura tomorrow

7y ago

US updates security alert after Hossaini Dalan blasts

9y ago

Holy Ashura on Oct 1

7y ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

মুহুরী নদীর পানি বিপৎসীমার ৭৭ সেন্টিমিটার ওপরে, ফেনীতে এবারও বন্যার আশঙ্কা

গত বছরের আগস্টের ভয়াবহ বন্যার ক্ষয়ক্ষতি মানুষ এখনো কাটিয়ে উঠতে পারেনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

কেউ ভারতীয় আধিপত্যবাদের গোলাম হলে আমরা তার বিরুদ্ধে দাঁড়াব: নাহিদ ইসলাম

১ ঘণ্টা আগে