Holy Ashura being observed today

Muslims across the country are observing the holy Ashura today with religious fervour and solemnity, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

On this day in the year 61 of the Hijri calendar, Hazrat Imam Hussain, the beloved grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers, embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid's forces on the plains of Karbala in Iraq, in a historic stand for truth and justice.

The day is being marked as a public holiday.

In a message on the occasion, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his companions, stating that their resistance against tyranny would remain a lasting symbol in world history.

He noted that their courage and unwavering commitment to justice continue to inspire humanity to uphold truth in the face of oppression.

This year, the government employees are enjoying a three-day break in the first week of July, as Ashura falls on Sunday. The preceding Friday and Saturday are regular weekly holidays.