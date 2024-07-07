Holy Ashura to be observed on July 17

The holy Ashura will be observed on July 17 as the moon marking the month of Muharram was not sighted anywhere in Bangladesh last evening.

Therefore, the month of Muharram will start from tomorrow.

The National Moon Sighting Committee yesterday took the decision at a meeting, presided over by A Awal Howlader, additional secretary to the religious affairs minister, held in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

According to the Islamic Foundation's press release, the meeting reviewed the information received from all the district administrations, the foundation's head office, its divisional offices, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization regarding the sighting of the moon of the month of Muharram of 1446 Hijri.

As there was no news of the moon sighting last evening, the holy Ashura will be celebrated on July 17, the press release added.

Ashura, a public holiday in Bangladesh, is observed on the 10th day of Muharram.

Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA), his family members, and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq while fighting for truth and justice against the Yazidi forces.