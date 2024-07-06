Holy Ashura to be observed on July 17

Holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), will be observed on July 17 as the moon for the Muharram month was not sighted in Bangladesh this evening.

Therefore, the holy month of Muharram will start from Monday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the conference room of Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Awal Hawlader, additional secretary, minister for religious affairs presided over the meeting.

According to a press release of the Islamic Foundation, the meeting reviewed the information received from all the district administrations, Islamic Foundation head office, divisional offices, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) regarding the sighting of the moon of the holy month of Muharram of 1446 Hijri.

Ashura, on the 10th day of Muharram, is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private TV channels will air special programmes while newspapers and online news portals will publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.