Holidaymakers rush back to Dhaka after Eid

Heavy traffic at Dhaka entry points

Steering clear of the chaotic rush to board the train, a man places his child inside through an open window as they made their way back to the capital after celebrating Eid in their village home. The photo was taken yesterday at Rajshahi Railway Station. Photo: Azahar Uddin

As the Eid holidays draw to a close and offices are set to fully reopen tomorrow, people from around the country have started returning to Dhaka.

This year, all government and a number of private sector employees received an extended 10-day holiday. Meanwhile, many small and large factories in Gazipur and Savar are reopening from today.

As a result, the pressure of both passengers and vehicles at bus, train and launch terminals began to rise yesterday.

Large crowds of returnees were seen at major entry points to the capital, particularly in the Jatrabari, Kamalapur, Gabtoli, and Sayedabad areas. Passenger-packed buses from various districts continued to arrive one after another.

Heavy traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail highway resulted in a tailback lasting several hours near the Jamuna Bridge yesterday.

Many passengers said vehicles were moving slowly throughout the morning.

"We were stuck for over an hour before reaching the Jamuna Bridge," said Rashed Hasan, who had set off from Gaibandha.

The congestion gradually eased by noon.

Elenga Highway Police In-Charge Md Sharif said the number of vehicles increased yesterday compared to the previous few days, causing slow movement along parts of the highway. He expects the rush of returnees to continue today.

Meanwhile, thousands returning to Dhaka and Chattogram after Eid are facing immense suffering due to a severe shortage of vessels at several southern river terminals, reports our Barishal correspondent.

Passengers were seen waiting six to eight hours in the scorching heat along the Meghna River, particularly at the Ilisha terminal in Bhola. Despite swelling crowds, a lack of sufficient launch services left many stranded.

From yesterday morning to afternoon, pressure from Dhaka- and Chattogram-bound passengers kept increasing. Many stood under the blazing sun, hoping to secure a spot on overcrowded vessels.

According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) officials, despite the expected rush of returnees, the number of operating launches remained far below demand.

Many passengers boarded overloaded vessels, ignoring repeated BIWTA warnings against doing so.

Asma Akter, a garment worker from Bhola Sadar, said around noon, "We've been waiting since 6:00am to go to Chattogram, but we still haven't managed to board a launch."

Mohammad Shamim, an EPZ worker in Chattogram, also failed to get on a vessel after waiting since 9:30am.

Bhola River Port official Riyad Hossain said six vessels were operating from Ilisha terminal towards Lakshmipur and Chattogram, serving around 10,000 passengers. Fourteen launches were scheduled to head to Dhaka, expected to carry over 50,000 people.

"But due to overwhelming pressure, this still isn't enough," he admitted.

Launch owners said the Eid rush has brought a boost to business, with more people opting for river routes this year. They expect similar crowds in the coming days.

Sheikh Mohammad Selim Reza, deputy director of BIWTA's Safety and Traffic Management, said passenger numbers have been high, with 12 launches from Barishal alone carrying over 50,000 people towards Dhaka on Friday.

Since yesterday morning, thousands gathered at the Daulatdia and Paturia terminals in Rajbari and Manikganj, crossing the Padma River by ferry and launch, reports UNB.

A visit to Daulatdia launch terminal yesterday morning revealed a heavy rush of Dhaka-bound passengers.

Each launch was being filled to capacity within just three to four minutes before setting off for Paturia.

Throughout yesterday morning, long queues of passengers could be seen lining up along wooden bridges leading to the pontoons.

Ansar members, police, fire service personnel, and BIWTA officials were also present to help manage the crowd.

The Aricha-Kazirhat water route also saw increased passenger numbers. Many travellers were arriving at Aricha terminal from Kazirhat in Pabna using ferries, launches, and speedboats.