Holding fair polls govt’s main job, but it can’t ignore reforms

Says Dr Kamal Hossain

Even though the main responsibility of the interim government, formed in the wake of the July mass uprising, is to hold a free and fair election, it cannot ignore people's aspirations for reforms, said Gonoforum founder and eminent jurist Dr Kamal Hossain yesterday.

He said that even 53 years after gaining independence through the Liberation War, Bangladesh has failed to uphold its commitment to equality, human rights, and justice.

He noted that last year's mass uprising occurred because political divisions prevented the implementation of the guidelines agreed upon during the 1990 anti-fascist movement.

Dr Kamal's remarks came at a commemorative programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in Dhaka, organised by Gonoforum in memory of its late president Mostafa Mohsin Montu, who passed away on June 15 at the age of 80.

Due to illness, Dr Kamal refrained from delivering the speech but attended and chaired the event. His written statement was read out by Gonoforum General Secretary Mizanur Rahman, who also moderated the programme.

Dr Kamal said the country is facing political instability, and the only way to overcome it is through political unity.

"The foundation of this unity lies in our national consciousness, shaped by the Language Movement of 1952, the Liberation War of 1971, the Constitution of 1972, and the mass uprising of 2024," he said.

Addressing the event, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party has extended full support to the interim government's reform efforts.

"Unfortunately, a vested quarter is falsely accusing the BNP of not supporting reform," he said, warning that a conspiracy is underway to delay the elections.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the country is going through a "crucial time" and warned that any misstep now could have serious consequences.

He said the interim government's 11-month tenure has created a valuable opportunity for the nation, but a vested quarter is trying to derail the process.

Khasru also warned that delaying the national election could push the country into deeper uncertainty, as no nation can function sustainably without an elected parliament and government.

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the country needs to find a clear path forward through consensus to ensure a democratic transition and avoid future uncertainty.

Communist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said one of the main aspirations of the July uprising is to restore democracy and ensure a credible election.

Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Saiful Haque also warned against delaying the national polls.

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz said that although the "fascist" government was ousted nearly a year ago, its elements remain active.

He pointed to recent incidents of "mob violence" and called on the interim government to restore law and order and ensure public safety.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal General Secretary Shahiduddin Mahmud Swapan, Gonoforum leaders SM Altaf Hossain and Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, and Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Sharif Nurul Ambia, among others, also spoke at the programme.