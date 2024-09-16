Hold proper polls to uphold spirit of mass uprising

Speakers tell rally

Expectations of the country's people can only be implemented through a strong election system, said speakers at a discussion rally yesterday.

Otherwise, the spirit of the mass uprising will fail, they added.

The event was arranged by Gono Mukti Moncho, a progressive liberation platform, at the Central Shaheed Minar, marking International Day of Democracy.

Speakers stressed the need for holding a strong election, involving all political parties that participated in the mass uprising. It will be a great gift for the nation, as sacrifices were made with such expectations during the mass uprising, they said.

The students' movement turned into a mass uprising only when all levels of people joined the movement. So, the democratic spirit of the people has to be upheld, they also said.

Coordinator Sajib Tushar of Gono Mukti Moncho, Harijan community's general secretary Pankaj Bashfor, activist Tuhin Khan, and Nazifa Jannat, a coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, spoke at the rally, among others.