Bangladesh
DU Correspondent
Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Hold proper polls to uphold spirit of mass uprising

Speakers tell rally
DU Correspondent
Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:05 AM

Expectations of the country's people can only be implemented through a strong election system, said speakers at a discussion rally yesterday.

Otherwise, the spirit of the mass uprising will fail, they added.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The event was arranged by Gono Mukti Moncho, a progressive liberation platform, at the Central Shaheed Minar, marking International Day of Democracy.

Speakers stressed the need for holding a strong election, involving all political parties that participated in the mass uprising. It will be a great gift for the nation, as sacrifices were made with such expectations during the mass uprising, they said.

The students' movement turned into a mass uprising only when all levels of people joined the movement. So, the democratic spirit of the people has to be upheld, they also said.

Coordinator Sajib Tushar of Gono Mukti Moncho, Harijan community's general secretary Pankaj Bashfor, activist Tuhin Khan, and Nazifa Jannat, a coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, spoke at the rally, among others.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আসাদুজ্জামান নূর গ্রেপ্তার

বেইলি রোড থেকে তাকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশে সংস্কার প্রচেষ্টায় মার্কিন সম্পৃক্ততা নিয়ে ঢাকা-ওয়াশিংটন আলোচনা: পররাষ্ট্র সচিব

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification