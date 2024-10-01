Hold local govt polls before nat’l election

Says GM Quader

We gained an independent state through the Liberation War, only to escape discrimination. The constitution emphasises that. The quota system in employment is unconstitutional. GM Quader, Jatiyo Party Chairman

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader yesterday demanded that the interim government hold local government polls before holding the national election.

"If a local government election is held before the national election, we will be able to know how much reform has taken place and whether the election will be free and fair," Quader said while speaking at a programme at his office at the city's Banani.

Jatiya Jubo Sanghati organised the programme.

GM Quader said whoever comes to power should not turn into a monster.

He also said his party has confidence in the interim government.

The JP chairman said despite having good elections in 1996, 2001, and 2008, the country did not get a good government.

He emphasised that it's not just about fair elections but also about having a fair governance system. He also said the constitution needs to be amended to create a people-centred and accountable government.

He said after the country was freed from autocracy, a certain group started spreading propaganda against JP. GM Quader also said JP was forced to participate in the last national election due to pressure created by Awami League.