Hold election as soon as possible, Fakhrul urges interim govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the interim government to create a situation to hold the national election "as soon as possible".

"I would request the interim government to quickly create a situation for holding elections," Fakhrul said this morning at the Banani Graveyard.

"Overcome all obstacles and arrange elections as soon as possible to build a free Bangladesh," he added.

"A government of the people will be established in the country through elections. Political parties have made sacrifices for the last 15 years. Many leaders and activists have given their lives. We have also played a role in this movement," he added.