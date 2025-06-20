Hold dialogues to implement CHT accord

Speakers urge govt

Indigenous community members yesterday called for an immediate dialogue between the interim government and Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) to resolve key issues from the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Accord, including the functioning of the Land Dispute Resolution Commission.

They also demanded a series of dialogues between the government and various stakeholders -- such as political, social, and circle leaders of the region, civil society groups, and development partners -- to speed up the implementation of the accord.

They made the demands while speaking at a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Indigenous People's Forum at the Women's Voluntary Association auditorium in the capital.

The CHT Accord, also known as the CHT Peace Accord, was signed in 1997 between the government and PCJSS, ending a protracted armed conflict in the region.

At the discussion, Ushatan Talukder, vice president of PCJSS and former lawmaker from Rangamati, said since the signing of the accord, five political governments and two non-partisan governments have come to power, but none has shown the political will to implement it.

He said after the interim government took office in August last year, it reconstituted the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee, with the foreign adviser as its head.

However, the committee has yet to hold a single meeting, he added.

Ushatan alleged that four to five groups have emerged in the region with "government patronisation" and are involved in crime and extortion, making life difficult for hill people.

He said the Land Dispute Resolution Commission needs to be reconstituted, and proper rules must be formulated for it to function effectively.

"Hill people are frustrated due to the absence of talks to implement the accord," he added.

Satej Chakma, an indigenous rights activist and writer, presented the keynote paper, which included demands for initiating dialogues and resolving issues related to the land commission.

He also called for steps to ensure the proper functioning and democratisation of various institutions formed in line with the accord.

In addition to resolving land issues, he demanded the "dignified rehabilitation" of Bangalees currently living in the region to other parts of the country.

Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of the forum, said since the government is preparing to publish the July Charter, it should incorporate the roles and rights of indigenous people so future governments can act accordingly.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh and member of the National Consensus Commission, said there has been a consensus among the country's people that there are no indigenous people in the country.

"Such consensus is based on a wrong theory, and it must be challenged," he said.

Resolving the issues of the indigenous people should be seen as a way of eliminating all forms of discrimination in society, he added.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said the problems of hill people are political and must be solved politically.

He urged the interim government to declare a clear work plan after consulting all stakeholders for the proper implementation of the peace accord.

Development activist Shamsul Huda said several laws have been formulated in line with the accord, but their loopholes must be identified, amended, and properly enforced.

Khairul Islam Chowdhury, joint coordinator of Parbatya Chattogram Chukti Bastabayan Andolon and a teacher at Dhaka University, said the hill people must build pressure on the government to implement the accord.