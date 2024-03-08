Says PM about Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the international recognition of Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech proves that history cannot be obliterated, although the anti-liberation forces tried it.

"History cannot be erased, truth cannot be covered by false, and now that has been proved. The historical speech of March 7 has attained it's the recognition in the world," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a programme marking the historic March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before his proclamation of independence on March 26 in 1971.

She said that the historic speech is significant not only for the people of Bangladesh, rather this has been one of the greatest speeches of the world leaders who had encouraged their peoples for independence.

"They (anti-Liberation forces) erased the name of the Father of the Nation, his picture could not be shown, the historical speech of March 7 was banned, Joy Bangla slogan was banned," she said.

Recalling the barbaric killing of Bangabandhu, Hasina, also the elder daughter of Bangabandhu, said the anti-liberation forces did not like the efforts of Bangabandhu after the independence of the country to turn Bangladesh as the least developed country within three years and seven months from a war-ravaged one. "And when the country was advancing towards economic emancipation, the anti-liberation forces did not like that," she said.