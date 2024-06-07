Bangladesh
Historic Six-point Day today

The historic Six-point Day, marking the demand for autonomy for the then East Pakistan, will be observed today across the country.

On June 7 in 1966, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched a massive movement against the misrule of the Pakistanis on the basis of the 6-point demand, the Magna Carta of the Bangalees, demanding autonomy for the then East Pakistan.

Eleven people, including Manu Mian, Shafique and Shamsul Haque, were gunned down by the police and paramilitary EPR on June 7, 1966 in Dhaka and Narayanganj during a hartal called for the release of Bangabandhu and other leaders detained for launching the six-point movement against the then barbaric ruling clique.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the memories of Bangabandhu and all who embraced martyrdom for implementing the demand.

Different socio-political organisations have taken elaborate programmes to mark the day.

